Christina Haack's divorce settlement is "not great".

Christina Haack suggested she isn't happy with her divorce settlement

The 41-year-old reality TV star split from Josh Hall, her third husband, just under a year ago and the former couple confirmed last month they had agreed the terms of their split after undergoing mediation.

However, the 'Christina on the Coast' star has now suggested she isn't particularly happy with the agreement.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live', she said: “I signed something. There’s like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours.

“I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then whatever you want. I don’t know how it goes.

"Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done.”

The HGTV star - who has Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine, with first husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson, five, with second spouse Ant Anstead - praised her legal team for handling her separation when news of the agreement was announced.

Her representative told People magazine last month: “Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation. She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Christina echoed the praise on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “you are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.

"And I'm grateful to have this behind me. I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

The 'Stronger By Design' star - who is now dating Christopher LaRocca - recently suggested that she possibly rushes into things, but felt "safe" being back in a relationship. .

Christina explained to Tarek in an clip from their reality show 'The Flip Off': "I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right.

"I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."