Christina Ricci doesn't care if people think she's beautiful or not.

The 'Yellowjackets' actress - who has son Freddie, 10, with ex-husband James Heerdegen and three-year-old daughter Cleo with spouse Mark Hampton - admitted her feelings about her appearance have changed over time, owing in part to some wise words from her youngest child.

She told People magazine: “I think what I learned was that it doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or not by anyone's standards.

“I am myself. I view myself as a face and a brain. I don't think about my body. I don't think about what other people think of me.£

Of her daughter, she added: “If you tell her she's cute, she'll say, ‘I'm not cute. I'm Cleo.’ And I think that's so important. We are who we are and we don't need to be defined in these other ways."

Christina, 45, is keen for her daughter to grow up with a strong understanding that what's inside is far more important than appearances.

She said: “I talk about how strong she is, how hard she tried, how smart she is, how funny she is — all the things that have to do with personality [...] and identity because I think the biggest trick that's ever been played on the female race is keeping us so preoccupied with our appearance that we can't focus on what's really important."

Meanwhile, the 'Addams' family star recently spoke about getting sent a lewd photo when she was just 11 years old after she and her friends made repeated prank calls to a mattress store.

She said during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “We prank-called them so much we ended up having a regular guy we’d talk to named Jared.

The calls, made to 1-800-Mattress, took a dark turn when one of Christina’s friends gave the man their address.

Christina added: “He sent a picture of his penis in the mail.”

She said the image had been printed at a store, adding: “That certainly was the first d*** pic I saw.”

Christina said the incident happened in the early 1990s when she and a group of friends repeatedly prank-called the mattress hotline.

Host Jimmy responded: “Jared invented the d*** pic really. He gets an ‘A’ for effort. He also gets a ‘P’ for pervert.”