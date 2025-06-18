Christina Ricci became a "party animal" during her teenage years.

Christina Ricci found fame before reaching her teens

The 45-year-old actress has confessed to behaving "like a feral creature" between the ages of 16 and 21.

Speaking on the latest episode of Andy Cohen Live, Christina shared: "There was a period of six years, [from] 16 to 21, when I was a bit of a party animal.

"But then, you know, that's not really bad - to be in your house binge-watching television by the time you're 21, with dogs."

Christina recalled that her "wonderful publicist" managed to limit the damage to her public image.

The Hollywood star - who first found fame as a child actress - explained: "I mean, I was in [the tabloids] a lot, but kept me out of the bulk and the most damaging ones."

Christina actually hated certain aspects of acting during her younger years. But she feels fortunate that nothing "horrible" ever happened to her as an up-and-coming actress.

Speaking to Variety, she explained: "I hated fittings and I hated camera-test days because I knew those were the days when everyone would look at me and talk about what was wrong with me, with my appearance and what they needed to fix. 'We can’t ever shoot her from this side.' Those kinds of things growing up I did not enjoy. I remember just dreading those days.

"But I didn’t have anything horrible happen to me really. The little kind of developmental things and problems I was taught that weren’t healthy for me, I have been able to sort of work through and get through."

Christina now believes she was actually "rescued" by the entertainment industry.

The actress - who played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family movie in 1991 - said: "The film industry, it sort of rescued me from a childhood that was not very nice and a family that was not very safe. So to be able to escape and do this thing where I was totally safe when I was getting validation from adults, and it was based on a skill that I had that was special, I think really, really saved me."