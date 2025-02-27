Will Reeve didn't get to realise his travel "dreams" with his late father.

Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve is trying to realise the 'dreams' he never got to have

The 32-year-old journalist is the son of 'Superman' star Christopher Reeve - who suffered a fatal heart attack in 2004 at the age of 52 after almost a decade of living in a wheelchair following a horseriding accident - and he had always hoped they would be able to visit the scene of the Hollywood actor's last project together, but instead has made it his "mission" to do it himself.

He told People: "I grew up obsessed with this one-hour-long documentary that my dad made just before he got injured.

"For as long as I can remember, I wanted to go to this same lagoon in Mexico and this island off the coast of Alaska to see the grey whales and meet the people who live in harmony with them, just because my dad did it and because it seemed like this great big adventure.

"I had always dreamed that he and I would go there together, or that I would go and come back and be able to tell him all about. Of course, that ended up not being possible.

"So I made it my mission as a journalist to make a documentary that picked up where my dad left off."

Will - whose mother Dana Reeve died just two years after Christopher at the age of 44 following a battle with lung cancer - will appear in the new ABC documentary 'Will Reeve: Finding My Father' and insisted that the "connection" is still there and it has only "grown strong" over the years.

He said: "We all felt multiple layers of connection to our fathers, and to my father, and to the whales that connected us all. The spirit of the people has not changed a bit.

"Their traditions are as strong as ever. Their connection to their past has not changed and has only grown stronger. And that made it all very fertile ground for me to come and explore and try to find my own connection to my past, using these people and places as my guide."