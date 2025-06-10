Ciara had to get her daughter to "pull back" on copying her raunchy dance moves.

Ciara's daughter loves to copy her

The 39-year-old singer - who has Future, 10, with former partner Future, and Sienna, seven, Win, four, and Amora, two, with husband Russell Wilson - loves the fact her eldest girl always wants to "twin" with her but admitted she is concerned the youngster had taken her desire to be like her mom a little too far.

She told Extra: “Sisi, she likes to roll with me. She likes to twin with me. She kind of likes everything that I do.

"She went on tour with me and Missy and Busta last summer. She got to see Mommy in a different light than she's seen me, like, full-in tour rollout, and I was like, she's copying a few, just a couple too many moves of mine. I'm like, 'Let's pull that back.'... Like, 'Ride,' I'm like, 'Wait, wait.' That's one of her favourite songs. I'm like, 'Is this good or is this not good?'

“She loves me so much and looks up to me so much that it's so sweet, and she's the best. She's such a little star!”

But the Goodies hitmaker hoped she sets a good example to Sienna with her own self-confidence.

She said: "I want for her to know that she's never limited by her gender, nor the colour of her skin, and when she sees me, she gets to know, I can do what I believe I can do if I simply believe in myself. I hope that's what she understands for mommy's journey, and I also want to empower her to be her."

Ciara is proud of her Ecstasy remix with Normani and Teyana Taylor because she sees them as "the future".

She gushed: “To see girls come together is always special and important to me, and I think TT and Normani, they are the future. I just love the power of us three women coming together and shining a light on each other.”

And Ciara teased her upcoming album CiCi will offer a "lot of fun stuff" for fans.

She said: "I have a lot of fun stuff in store for my fans. I have to say, I'm really excitd about another collaboration on my project, my song that was produced by Jazze Pha. We haven't done a song together in almost like 18 years, maybe 17 or so, but Latto is also on that record, so it's a lot of A-Town love."