Normani is "like a sister" to Ciara.

Normani is engaged to DK Metcalf

The 39-year-old singer is a close friend of Normani, 29, and Ciara has revealed that she actually played an important role in her engagement to sports star DK Metcalf.

Ciara - who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, DK's former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate - said on the Not Gonna Lie podcast: "First off, I have to shout both of them out. We love them so dearly.

"Obviously, Russ and DK are like brothers, and DK is like my brother too. Our kids love them. He’s Uncle DK in our house, and Normani is obviously like a sister to me.

"I think that when you see an opportunity for someone to experience love, especially in the way that you know it to be, why not?"

Ciara and Russell helped to bring Normani and DK closer together. Ciara thinks the loved-up couple should share their story with the world, rather then her doing it herself.

The Goodies hitmaker said: "It was love at a game of cards for those two, but I’ll let them tell their story.

"But let’s just say Russ and I were definitely like, ‘We need to make sure that these two get together and we’ll let them take it away.'"

Ciara loves that Normani and DK appear to be so happy together.

The singer - who has been married to Russell since 2016 - said: "It’s a beautiful thing when it happens like that. We love seeing people experience love. It’s really a fun thing for us."

Normani confirmed her relationship with DK on Instagram back in July 2023, and the pop star later revealed that they had been introduced to each other by Ciara and Russell.

The Motivation hitmaker - who first found fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, the chart-topping girl group - acknowledged that she has a lot of respect for Ciara and Russell, acknowledging that she can really "trust" them.

Speaking to Apple Music, Normani shared: "We actually met through Ciara and Russ. If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple."