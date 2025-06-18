Ozzy Osbourne is selling empty cans containing his DNA for £335 ($450) - so fans can "try to clone" the music legend.

Ozzy Osbourne wants fans to 'clone' him

The Prince of Darkness has teamed up with Liquid Death, whose tagline is "murder your thirst", on the bizarre product, dubbed Infinite Ozzy.

The 10 empty cans Ozzy drank from - and has signed - were re-sealed with the rocker's DNA sealed inside.

Liquid Death's PR team said: “Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come."

Ozzy - who will bow out with one last performance at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning charity concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5 - quipped: “Clone me, you bastards.”

The 76-year-old Paranoid hitmaker previously starred in an ad for Liquid Death's Death Dust electrolyte drink mix.

He joked in the clip: "Whatever you do, don’t try freebasing it and never ever inject it. And don’t even think about boofing it, you little perverts."

From overdoses to biting the head off a bat to jumping out of a hotel window, and his Parkinson's and spinal injuries, Ozzy has defied death countless times over the years.

Ozzy’s preparation for the show includes rigorous training.

Speaking on his Ozzy Speaks podcast on SiriusXM recently, he said: “I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me.

“I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this f***ing device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”

Ozzy also admitted he is still uncertain whether he will perform standing up or seated, following multiple spinal surgeries related to a 2003 quad bike accident at his Buckinghamshire home.

A fall in 2019 displaced metal rods inserted into his back from the crash, which he said caused more complications than Parkinson’s itself.

Ozzy was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s in 2003 and delayed going public with his news until 2020.

Back To The Beginning will feature performances from the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon, and many more.