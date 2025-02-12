Coleen Rooney enjoyed a "special" family getaway to Disneyland Paris over the weekend.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney at Disneyland Paris

The 38-year-old star enjoyed some family time with her husband Wayne and their two youngest boys - Kit, nine, and Cass, six - at the world-famous resort in France.

Coleen - who also has Kai, 15, and Klay, 11, with the retired soccer star - said: "The moment we arrive, the excitement kicks in instantly. You can’t help but smile – the music, the sights, the whole atmosphere just brings that childhood magic rushing back."

Wayne, 39, jumped at the chance to join Coleen and the boys at Disneyland Paris, after he recently left his coaching job at Plymouth Argyle.

Coleen explained: "We’ve had so many special trips here over the years, but this one felt even more meaningful with Wayne joining us - it’s something he can’t always do with us.

"From the incredible attractions to the spectacular shows, every moment felt special. But what made it truly unforgettable was having quality time with the younger boys, soaking up the magic and creating new memories. It’s a trip we’ll treasure and talk about for years to come."

Cass will turn seven on February 15 and he was presented with a specially crafted birthday cake at the resort.

Coleen - who has been married to Wayne since 2008 - loved seeing her youngest son feeling "so happy and excited".

The TV star shared: "Cass was completely surprised by the birthday cake – it was such a special moment!

"He broke into the biggest smile when they brought it out. It was the perfect treat and made the whole trip even more magical. Seeing him so happy and excited was just brilliant."