Colin Farrell has "no deep desire" to sign up for 'The Penguin' season two.

Colin Farrell isn't rushing to return as The Penguin

The 48-year-old actor - who played the iconic Batman villain in HBO's DC Studios TV series - has insisted he doesn't want to be rushed into a follow-up just because of its "success".

He told Variety: "I don’t want it. I don’t not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours.

"I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively.

"So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it."

Colin, whose performed as Penguin earned him the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series over the weekend, admitted he would be "open" to talks if the right idea came up.

He added: "Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it.

"But it’s not something concerning me.”

Despite playing down the idea of reprising his role, he still spoke of his pride at portraying one of Gotham's most iconic villains.

He explained: "I was six, seven, eight or nine, watching Meredith Burgess as the Penguin on ‘Batman'.

“If you would have told that six-, seven- or eight-, nine-year-old, ‘You’re going to play that character someday. And you know the Michael Jackson Thriller video? You’re going to have the makeup done by a student of the guy, Rick Baker, who did that makeup on Michael Jackson.’

"It’s just madness. So these moments are beautiful. I’m very grateful for them. And this show has been extraordinarily thrilling.”

Colin was introduced to the stage during the SAG Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium by presenter Jamie Lee Curtis, who called him "the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes".

He said in his speech: "Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f****** gave it to me, so I was just spreading the love...

"Thank you so much. It's so weird, it is weird, so many I grew up with watching you on television and film, so many I've worked with over the years and shared the spirit of collaborative curiosity and all the stuff that we fail at doing and we succeed at doing and none of it is ever quantifiable and that's the beautiful thing and the annoying thing about what we do.

"It's just unquantifiable, it's playtime, you don't get to fully grow up, you get to keep the dream of a child alive as you try and figure out what it is to be human. It's so much fun and - time is running out fast."