Colin Jost searched through "12 dumpsters of trash" to find Scarlett Johansson's engagement ring.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in 2020

The 42-year-old comedian - who has been married to Scarlett since 2020 - has revealed that he embarked on a desperate search for the actress' engagement ring after she misplaced it.

During an appearance on 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!', Colin shared: "I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash!"

The 'Saturday Night Live' star was ultimately unsuccessful in his search - but as it transpired, it didn't actually matter.

Colin - who began dating Scarlett back in 2017 - explained: "I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket.' It was a great day for me."

Scarlett previously admitted that she didn't know what she "wanted or needed" before meeting Colin.

The Hollywood star - who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac - acknowledged that her relationship with Colin is unlike anything she's experienced before.

The 40-year-old actress said on the 'Goop' podcast: "I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.

"I never realised, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'

"And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think - for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

Scarlett feels she's actually learned an important "life lesson" through her relationship with Colin.

The 'Lost in Translation' star explained: "[I was] finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental] things were and be okay with it. That was a life lesson."

