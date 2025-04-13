Colman Domingo has wished Eric Dane well amid his fellow ‘Euphoria’ actor’s health battle.

The star’s co-star on the show was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and the 55-year-old actor has now opened up about his shock at hearing Eric’s sad news.

He told People about how he learned of his friend's diagnosis the same day it was shared with the public: "I haven’t been able to speak with him yet.”

Colman added about how he is backing Eric: “I just got the news yesterday too, and I'm wishing him well. I look forward to working with him.”

Colman plays Ali in ‘Euphoria’ – a mentor to and sponsor for Zendaya’s drug-addled character Rue, while Eric plays troubled Cal Jacobs, the patriarch of the Jacobs family.

‘Euphoria’ was renewed for a third season in February 2022, and production began just two months ago. Eric, 52, revealed his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People on Thursday (10.04.25.)

He said: “I have been diagnosed with ALS.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of ‘Euphoria’ next week.”

The rare and progressive disease causes paralysis of the muscles, affecting speech, walking, and other motor functions.

Eric has two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is an illness that typically leads to progressive loss of muscle control, including the ability to speak, eat and breathe.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association estimates those diagnosed with the condition usually live three to five years after their diagnosis, though some patients survive for decades.

Other celebrities diagnosed with ALS include Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins and Stephen Hawking.

Eric is set to return to Euphoria for its third season, with filming scheduled to resume on Monday (14.04.25.)

He also recently completed work on the Amazon crime drama series ‘Countdown’.

Fans can expect more drama for his character, Cal Jacobs, in the new ‘Euphoria’ series as Eric has hinted at a potential redemption arc following his character’s arrest at the end of season two.

He told Variety about the upcoming series: “There’s gonna be redemption... I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he's behind bars.”