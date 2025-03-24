Conan O'Brien condemned "bullies" as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The TV funnyman was presented with the honour at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday (23.03.25) with stars including Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, and Adam Sandler all taking to the stage to salute Conan's career in the entertainment industry.

After being presented with the award by fellow TV star David Letterman, Conan used his acceptance speech to delve into the values held by Twain - declaring the writer "hated bullies" and "loathed racism". He told the audience: "Accepting an award named after Mark Twain is a responsibility. One cannot invoke Twain without understanding who he was and what he stood for ...

"Yes, he is America’s greatest humorist but his enduring power springs from his core principles. First and foremost, Twain hated bullies and he populated his works with abusers, such as Huck Finn’s abusive father, and he made his readers hate those characters. He punched up, not down and he deeply, deeply empathized with the weak."

Conan went on to add: "Twain was allergic to hypocrisy and he loathed racism. Twain wrote: ‘There are many humorous things in the world, among them the white man’s notion that he is less savage than the other savages.’

"Twain empathized with the powerless in America. Former slaves struggling in reconstruction, immigrant Chinese laborers in California and European Jews fleeing antisemitism ...

"Twain was suspicious of populism, jingoism, imperialism, the money-obsessed mania of the gilded age and any expression of mindless American might or self-importance. Above all, Twain was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He loved America but knew it was deeply flawed."

He went on to say: "[The words I'm quoting] has everything to do with comedy. Everything. The comedy I have loved all my life is comedy that’s self-critical, deflating and dedicated to the proposition that we are all flawed, absurd and wallowing in the mud together.

"Twain is funny and important today because his comedy is a hilarious celebration of our fears, our ineptitude and the glorious mess of being human ...

"[To truly celebrate Twain] we acknowledge our commonality and we move just a little closer together. So I accept this award in the spirit of humility, stupidity, inanity, irrelevance, fear, self-doubt and profound unceasing silliness I think you, it’s the honor of a lifetime."

Conan went on to thank former Kennedy Center chairman David Rubenstein - who was replaced by U.S. President Donald Trump in February - and former Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter, who was removed from her role with the institution.

He added: "Thanks to my people who invited me here a few months ago: Deborah Rutter and David Rubenstein. Honestly, I don't know why they aren't here tonight. I lost Wi Fi in January - guessing they're in traffic.

"And a special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring. My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

The night also included tributes from stars including Stephen Colbert, Will Ferrell, Nikki Glaser, David Letterman, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman.

During his time on stage, Ferrell made a dig at the relelected U.S. President by joking: "I don't have time for this. You know what I'm supposed to be doing right now? Do you have any idea? I'm supposed to be shutting down the Department of Education."

The ceremony will be streamed on Netflix next month.