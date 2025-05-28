Heidi Montag thinks confidence is "really sexy".

Heidi Montag has stressed the importance of confidence

The 38-year-old star believes self-confidence "goes a lot further than people think".

Speaking to Us Weekly, she explained: "Confidence is really sexy, and it goes a lot further than people think. [It] radiates from the inside."

Heidi is set to release her long-awaited new album, 'Heidiwood', later this week, and she's described the record as "sexy".

The reality TV star - who released her last album, 'Superficial', back in 2010 - shared: "I’ve been working on it for a year, and it’s just that fun, sexy, escape pop album that I feel like everybody’s needing right now. So each song is a bop."

Heidi grew up in the small ski town of Crested Butte in Colorado - but she always thought she was destined for stardom.

Heidi - who has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008 - recently told The Independent: "It was a smaller version of Aspen that was more exclusive.

"Dolly Parton came there, [as did] Madonna and Michael Keaton and all these really big producers, so whenever celebrities came in, I just always felt this wind of significance and fate for myself."

Heidi believes she's always been destined for Hollywood and for success.

The blonde beauty - who rose to prominence as a cast member on 'The Hills', the MTV reality series - said: "My mom always jokes that I was in a hot pink Barbie Ferrari one minute with my fake fur coat, and then next, I had a backwards hat on and I was playing in the mud. I’ve always had two parts of myself and I felt ‘called’ for Hollywood and for success."

Heidi has actually been inspired by Jennifer Lopez, observing that it's possible to be "hot and fit and older and timeless".

Asked if she's the most confident she's ever been, Heidi recently told Us Weekly: "Yes, especially considering my age.

"I can’t really compare myself to when I was 20, lifting weights and having a perfectly flat stomach. I’m not going to have the same body, and that’s OK.

"I look at someone like Jennifer Lopez, and that makes me think you can be hot and fit and older and timeless."