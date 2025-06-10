Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday (08.06.25).

Conner Smith knocked down a pedestrian

The 24-year-old country singer is at the centre of an investigation by police in Nashville after his pickup truck struck Dorothy Dobbins, 77, who appeared to be walking inside a marked crosswalk at the time.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but tragically passed away shortly afterwards.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Conner showed "no signs of impairment" but the preliminary contributing factor to the fatal accident was the I Hate Alabama singer's failure to give the pedestrian the right of way. No charges have been filed in the case.

Conner has sent his condolences to Dorothy's family.

His attorney, Worrick G. Robinson, told E! News: “On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life.

"His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Earlier in the weekend, Conner had performed at the CMA Fest in Nashville, and the singer - who married Leah Thompson last year - admitted getting on stage was a career highlight because of his fond memories of attending the event in previous years.

He told American Songwriter: “I just remember coming down here and watching people on that stage and dreaming about it, and looking up to the guys on that stage.

"And then when you get to be up there and see people come in and pack out that lawn for you, it feels really cool.”

And having his family in attendance made the concert even more special.

He added: “We always have family and friends out here as well. [It was] a really special moment.”

Conner shot to fame with his viral single I Hate Alabama in 2021 and he released his debut album, Smoky Mountains, last year.