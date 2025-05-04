Connie Britton wants to return to 'The White Lotus' - but only if it is filmed in Aspen.

The 58-year-old actress revealed she has been in talks with showrunner Mike White about reprising her season one role as tech boss Nicole Mossbacher for another instalment of the satirical anthology series, but admitted it isn't easy because of the needs of her 14-year-old son Eyob.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I keep telling them, ‘Listen, when you’re ready to do 'White Lotus: Aspen', let’s do it.' I can pull that off.

“I have talked for several years to Mike White about shooting another season of that show, which I would love to do.

“We shot that [first season] during COVID. So my son was able to go with me when we shot it.

“He would do COVID Zoom school starting at 5:00 a.m. from Hawaii. But that show now means you go spend six months in Thailand to shoot [a season].”

Connie admitted taking that much time away from home is "not realistic" right now.

She said: “As much as I would love to do it. It’s a whole thing. I’ve definitely had to say no to [other jobs before].”

The actress adopted Eyob as a single parent while starring in 'Nashville' and she admitted it was a "traumatising" time because she had thought she could continue to keep working as she had done before without realising how much her baby would need her.

She said: “I just went off to Nashville and started shooting the show, and I had this baby and I didn’t even really know how to be a mother yet.

“It was kind of traumatising because I had no support system in Nashville, and I was working, you know, sometimes 15, 16, 17 hours a day, and it was a lot of work.

"I realised that that was one of the things that still sticks out to me is when you first become a parent, the learning curve of, ‘Oh, I need to think about things differently now and I need to make choices differently now because now I am thinking for a whole other person who can’t think for themselves.’”