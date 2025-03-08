Lady Gaga initially found it "really hard" to cope with stardom.

The 38-year-old pop singer signed with Interscope Records back in 2007 and she quickly became one of the most talked-about artists in the world - but Gaga has ultimately found a stable, healthy influence in the form of Michael Polansky, her fiance.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker told 'Extra': "In any room, he just holds me so high, and I’m sure that people don’t, like, all know this, but being the only woman in the room most of the time since I was a teenager was really hard. And so I have a deep love for my fiance because he just, he, like, holds me in a sacred space."

Gaga actually worked with Michael on 'Mayhem', her long-awaited new album, and Gaga has admitted that he's her "partner in every way".

The New York-born star said: "He’s a part of everything I do because he also makes me a part of everything that he does, and I just have to say, like, as a woman in music and in business, I have a lot of respect for men that uphold women."

Gaga relished the experience of working with Michael.

She shared: "I love working with him. I love writing music at home with him. I love writing in the studio with him. I love just, like, inventing things together."

What's more, Michael actually gifted a home recording studio to Gaga as a Valentine's Day present.

The chart-topping singer - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - said: "He put a home studio in his office in our house, and that was, like, a Valentine’s Day present. That was really sweet."