Corey Feldman was on "an isolated train to hell" before he got sober.

Corey Feldman has opened up about his sobriety

The 53-year-old actor has been candid about his past battles with addiction, and his journey to sobriety after being clean for over three decades.

He told the 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast: "I wasn't partying, I was on an isolated train to hell."

Corey started getting clean 35 years ago, before he "relapsed" after five years for a six period, got help and never looked back.

He added: "I never went back to it. It was 30 years of complete sobriety, meaning I haven't done any hard drugs, haven't drunk alcohol, in 30 years."

Although overcoming his addictions - he said heroin was his drug of choice - was "hell" at first, the former 'Goonies' child star found things easier after an initial spell getting treatment.

The 'Stand By Me' actor was charged with possession of heroin in 1990, and underwent a 10-month rehab programme.

He explained: "For me, it's easy. In the beginning - 35 years ago, it was hell trying to get sober the first time, because I had to go and do 10 months of treatment.

"It was a big thing, I was in a residential live-in facility in the valley for 10 months.

"I did a month of it, then I got kicked out, and then I had to go back in for another nine months.

"After that, when I came out, there was no messing around. I was completely sober for four years."

He recalled having a "slip-up" where he tested his own limits, before realising "none of it works" for him anymore.

He said: "I had a little slip-up, basically testing the waters, 'Ooh I'll try this again, I'll try that again'.

"Nope, none of it's good, none of it works, I'm good. And that was it.

"I have no interest in hard drugs, no interest in alcohol."