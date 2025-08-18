Bob Odenkirk would "of course" be on board for a new series of Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk is open to more Better Call Saul

The 62-year-old actor first played lawyer Jimmy McGill and his corrupt alter ego Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and then reprised the role in his own spin-off series, which ran from 2015 to 2022, and he admitted if showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had a new idea for his character, who was jailed at the end of Better Call Saul, he would be on board, though he thinks it is unlikely.

He told Today.com: “Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. There are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV.

“So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it.

“But I don’t think so. I think they’ve all moved on to some more amazing projects that you’ll soon see.”

Of a potential plotline, he noted: “He’s not getting out [of prison]. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison"

The Nobody actor will always be grateful for the opportunity to have played Saul.

He said: “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done."

Creator Vince has been working on new Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Pluribus, which stars Bob's Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn, and the actor teased the programme - which will be released in November - is "going to be a great one".

Bob said: “Look forward to the best written show on TV for years to come."

The veteran actor previously admitted he is "fine with moving on" from playing both Saul and his assassin character Hutch from the Nobody movies because they are both tough roles to play.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “They’re guys who, for different reasons, have pretty big chips on their shoulders, and that’s hard to play after a while. You can’t just carry that guy around all the time.”

Bob suffered a heart attack during the filming of the final season of Better Call Saul and he recently recalled how he was lucky that co-stars Ray Campbell and Patrick Fabian were nearby as he likely would have died had the incident happened in his trailer.

He told Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend: "It was during Covid shooting, so we were separate from the crew.

"And luckily, I didn't go to my trailer. If I'd gone to my trailer, I wouldn't be here, because they don't bother you (in the trailer)."

But his co-stars' screams for help were initially mistaken as laughter at first due to the social distancing provisions in place on the set.

He said: "It took a few seconds to realise people were screaming."

Bob was grateful to the show's medical officer Rosa Estrada as she "immediately" began CPR after learning that no defibrillator would be available for 15 minutes.