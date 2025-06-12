Courtney Love has a "friend with benefits".

Courtney Love has a friend with benefits

The 60-year-old Hole frontwoman - whose late husband, Kurt Cobain, took his own life in 1994 - has a famous lover but their relationship doesn't appear to be serious.

She is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "I’m a libertine, and the person that I most do my romantic c*** with is also a libertine, so we are really more friends with benefits."

However, Courtney declined to name her mystery partner.

She said: "I don’t like talking about them because there’s jealousy around that person."

The Doll Parts hitmaker revealed in March she was seeking British citizenship after making a permanent move to the UK over fears about the impact of Donald Trump’s second term as US president.

She told an audience at the Royal Geographical Society in the UK: “I’m really glad I’m here. It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen. I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!”

The audience applauded, with led to Courtney elaborating on her concerns regarding the Republican administration in the States.

She added: “In terms of Trump and particularly this group… it’s like emperor-core. Like, (they’re) wearing million-dollar watches.

“Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It’s frightening now. It’s like cyanide now.”

The rocker - who has 32-year-old daughter Frances Bean Cobain with late husband Kurt - admitted several years ago that her long-term plan was to settle down in London.

Courtney told the Evening Standard in 2017 about her plan to move to the capital: “I know what neighbourhood I’m going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames.

“I subscribe to this magazine called ‘Country Life,’ which is just real-estate porn and fox hunting. It’s amazing.”