Courtney Stodden was driven to the brink of suicide because of cyberbullying from the likes of Chrissy Teigen.

Courtney Stodden wanted to take her own life

The blonde beauty was just 16 years old when she tied the knot with Doug Hutchison - who is 34 years her senior - in 2011 and she admitted the abuse she received at the time saw her plunge to rock bottom, and she singled out messages from the 'Lip Sync Battle' star as being particularly hurtful.

Speaking to Juju Chang in the trailer for ABC News documentary 'IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride', Courtney, now 30, said of Chrissy's cruel posts: "And I know she's saying it was from alcohol, or whatever she's saying it was from...

"Saying this to a child when you're the queen of Twitter... it was so much.

"'I did actually almost succeed at committing suicide because of... That was a huge part of it.

"I had a suicide letter written. I remember my last thought was, 'Maybe I don't deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don't deserve to be.' "

Chrissy previously apologised to Courtney - who is non-binary and uses both feminine and gender-neutral pronouns - for being an "insecure troll".

She tweeted in 2021: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise. I’m sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)"

And in response, Courtney - who split from Doug in 2017 - posted a screenshot and insisted she had never heard from Chrissy privately.

She wrote: "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)"