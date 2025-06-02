Kristin Cavallari doesn't regret cutting ties with her dad.

The 38-year-old star decided to stop speaking to her dad, Dennis Cavallari, after he "crossed the boundary" with her kids, and Kristin now considers the move to be "the best decision [she's] ever made".

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, nine, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - told People: "I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me.

"There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point."

Kristin refused to go into detail about her dad's mistakes. However, the reality star is "happy" with her decision.

She shared: "Like, you're just gaslighting me. I don't have time for that anymore.

"If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it's a parent, life's too short."

Meanwhile, Kristin recently revealed that she's returned to using dating apps.

The TV star has been single since splitting from Mark Estes in 2024 - but Kristin has now returned to dating apps and she's open to finding love once again.

She said on the 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast: "Nashville is awful for dating. That's why I have to be on a dating app."

Kristin has actually been invited on dates by a couple of well-known men in recent times. But the 'Very Cavallari' star wanted to focus on her podcast tour before turning her attention to finding love.

She explained: "I was supposed to go on two dates, and I was like, 'You have to wait until after my podcast tour.'"

Kristin is actually making a concerted effort to "stay out of headlines".

Asked if she's been pursued by any "known people", Kristin replied: "These ones are. But, I mean, I'm trying to stay out of headlines while I’m on the podcast. Then after I'm going quiet."