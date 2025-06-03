Cynthia Nixon has an "intense" friendship with her 'And Just Like That...' co-stars.

Cynthia Nixon has an 'intense' friendship with her And Just Like That co-stars

The 59-year-old actress has reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes in the 'Sex and the City' spin-off and explained that bond with co-stars Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker is all a result of how long they have all been working together.

She told People: "I just think the longevity, I mean the intensity of it, but also the longevity of it, because there's something about knowing and loving a person, but then when you know them for so long, you know their children and their parents and their spouses and their friends.

"When you understand somebody in their complete context, I feel like that's when you really know them."

Meanwhile, actress - who starred on 'Sex and the City' throuhgout its original run from 1998 until 2004 and has appeared on the spin-off since its inception in 2021 - recently saw her alter-ego have a dalliance with a character played by Rosie O'Donnell, and explained that the writers had been trying to get the famed comedienne on board for years.

"Michael Patrick King, who writes our show, and is one of the chief writers on our show, has been trying to write a part for Rosie every season and it's never quite worked out.

She said: "So this time when he told me what the idea was, I thought, 'Oh this is fantastic, and he let me text her myself and describe it and say, you know, could we please send you this script?' With all our fingers and toes crossed.'

"She is so funny and she is so funny in the part, but she's so centered and so real.

"I think that we knew she would be hilarious, but I think we were unprepared for how moving she would be in the part, how incredibly sincere and how much she would wear her heart on her sleeve."