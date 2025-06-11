Sandra Bullock sent Dakota Johnson a voice note welcoming her to the "Razzie club" after her win for Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson was supported by Sandra Bullock after her Razzie Award shame

The Fifty Shades of Grey star landed the Worst Actress trophy at the Razzie Awards earlier this year for her performance in the superhero film and she's revealed she got a special message from previous winner Sandra which made her feel better about the dishonour.

During an appearance on the Good Hang podcast, Dakota explained: "I recently actually exchanged texts - well, I got a voice note - from Sandra Bullock, because I don’t know if you know, but I won the Razzie for Worst Actress.

"There’s a lot of good people who have won that … but Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like: ‘I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch.’

"Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well. It was in the same year, I think.

"I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me, as like a movie star. I was like: ‘Oh my God.’ I was just crazy."

Sandra won the Worst Actress prize at the Razzie Awards in 2010 for her starring role in All About Steve and just days later, she picked up the Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side.

The Speed star also picked up the Razzie for Worst Couple for her onscreen partnership with Bradley Cooper in All About Steve.

Dakota's win earlier this year came after her superhero film Madame Webb opened to dismal reviews and a lacklustre reception at the box office last year .

She previously defended the flop in an interview with the Los Angeles Times newspaper, insisting the film's failure was not her fault.

The actress told the publication: "It wasn’t my fault. There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee.

"Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way.

"And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else.

"And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time."

Dakota insisted she won't dwell on the film's underwhelming box-office performance, adding: "I don’t have a Band-Aid over it. There’s no part of me that’s like: ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?"