Dame Helen Mirren wants to do a DNA test to see if she is related to Harrison Ford.

The 79-year-old actress stars opposite Hollywood legend Harrison, 82, in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' and because they get on so well, she thinks they might actually be distant family members.

She told People: "Harrison and I have a weird thing.

"[It's like] your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.

"I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]. Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

The Oscar-winning star last worked with Harrison on 'The Mosquito Coast' in 1986, and her co-star

He said: "Well, that makes it even more bizarre."

Helen added: "Maybe cousins. That would be better."

Harrison then explained that almost exactly four decades after they met on the set of the thriller, he is always aware when certain performers just "fit" together on a project and described it all as "perfect casting" in the new series.

He said: "The reality is that we met 40 or 50 years ago when we were doing 'Mosquito Coast'. And so we meet now 40 years later. I've been told that she's already signed up. She's been told I'm already signed up.

"But somehow, we find ourselves here. And there are a million different kinds of actors. They're [as] different as dentists are to one another — but when there's a fit, you feel it. It's just a perfect bit of casting."