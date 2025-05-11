Dame Helen Mirren would love to release a poetry album.

The 79-year-old actress has won an Oscar, a Tony and several Emmys during her storied career and revealed that she would be open to reciting song lyrics in poetry form in an attempt to win a Grammy and achieve EGOT status.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Helen said: "I'll tell you what I've always rather wanted to do – I wanted to do an album of lyrics, music lyrics without the music, just read as poetry.

"I'd love that. Because some lyrics are really beautiful. Sha la la la la la la."

Helen features alongside fellow acting titan Harrison Ford in the Western TV series '1923' and she explained that the pair signed up for the show without reading any scripts because of creator Taylor Sheridan's approach to working.

The 'Prime Suspect' actress said: "Both Harrison and I, for the first time in our lives, had to commit without reading a single word of the characters or the story or anything.

"Because Taylor said he likes to write for the actor that he's got, he likes to write knowing who he's writing for, which I thought was very interesting."

Mirren continued: "We knew the history of Taylor's writing. And you know what? What a remarkable, brilliant, extraordinary talent he is. So we took a leap into the dark."

Helen hailed Sheridan for reflecting the chemistry that existed between her and Harrison in their roles as married couple Cara and Jacob Dutton.

The 'Red' actress recalled: "The moment we walked on the set, it was just like, bang! We were together and just wonderfully easy with each other. And that was nothing to do with Taylor or anyone, really. That was just to do with me and Harrison. And I think that that relationship then informed his writing, as Taylor went on."

The second and final season of '1923' aired earlier this year and Helen confessed that she was surprised that her character was still standing at the end of the show.

She said: "Harrison and I signed up for that without having any idea of what the story was going to be, where it was going to go. I fully expected to be killed off!

"But no, there I am at the very end. That was great. That was the surprise."