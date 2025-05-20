Dame Judi Dench is eternally grateful for her acting career.

Dame Judi Dench is grateful for her acting career

The 90-year-old actress has been a fixture on both screen and stage since the 1950s but still feels fortunate to be in a profession that she loves.

Judi told My Weekly magazine: "I feel very lucky to be part of the two per cent of people who wanted to do something and were able to make a living at it.

"I never cease to be grateful of the fact that I am able to do a job that I really love – I never got over that. I think the key to happiness is gratitude."

Judi's ability to work has been limited by the macular degeneration that has badly affected her eyesight, although she remains "in love with life".

The former James Bond actress said: "Be thankful for what you have, and you'll find abundance in every aspect of your life. I'm in love with life even though it is a beautiful mess – but that's what makes it so incredible."

Judi is widely seen as a national treasure in Britain but she jokingly sees the title in another way.

She said: "It's dusty and dreary. It's like I've been picked up and put inside a little glass-fronted cabinet. Then they've locked the door so I can't get out."

Judi revealed earlier this year that she lost her voice for two days after being scared by a close encounter with a snake when she starred in a 1987 production of William Shakespeare's 'Antony and Cleopatra'.

The Oscar-winner, who was playing the female lead in the play, told the BBC Radio 4 documentary 'Roleplay': "One night, the boys taking me [carrying me] kept hissing. I was wondering what on earth was going on.

"Then, back on stage at the very end of the play, the snake fell out of my wig as I did my bow. I was so scared I lost my voice for two days."

Meanwhile, Judi previously hit out at the increasing trend for trigger warnings being read out before stage plays and suggested that those of a sensitive disposition should stay away from the theatre.

The 'Belfast' star said: "My God, it must be a pretty long trigger warning before 'King Lear' or 'Titus Andronicus'.

"I can see why they exist, but if you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre, because you could be very shocked.

"Where is the surprise of seeing and understanding it in your own way?"