Dame Julie Andrews finally wins Emmy award for Bridgerton role

Dame Julie Andrews has finally won an Emmy Award for her Bridgerton voice-over performance as Lady Whistledown.

The 89-year-old actress was previously nominated for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and now in 2025 she has emerged victorious at last, beating off strong competition from Hank Azaria for The Simpsons, Maya Rudolph in Big Mouth, Alan Tudyk for Andor, Jeffrey Wright in What If...? and Invincible’s Steven Yeun.

2025 Creative Arts Emmys presenter Craig Robinson accepted the award on behalf of Andrews, who did not attend the ceremony.

Andrews was previously nominated at the Emmys for her role as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton in 2021 and 2022 and again in 2023 for Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in 2020 and Andrews previously revealed she had never met any of her co-stars.

She told the Today show: “You know I've never met the company in person. Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far, far away from them.

"I think it's gorgeous looking, and they're all wonderful in it and they're lovely people to work with. [Producer] Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down, they're terrific. And I'm thrilled that they asked me."

Meanwhile, the top nominees were among the top winners on the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday (06.09.25), which was devoted to scripted programming and animation.

The Studio, starring Seth Rogen (who cocreated it with longtime partner Evan Goldberg) won nine awards, followed by Colin Farrell’s The Penguin with eight Emmys and psychological drama Severance, with six.

Severance had led the way with 27 nominations, The Penguin had 24 and The Studio tied for third with The White Lotus at 23.

The Studio’s awards included guest actor in a comedy series for Bryan Cranston, contemporary costumes for a series; production design for a narrative show (half-hour); casting for a comedy series; picture editing for a single camera comedy series; sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour); sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation; music supervision; and cinematography for a series (half-hour).

The Penguins awards included contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic); prosthetic makeup; contemporary costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie; contemporary hairstyling; special visual effects in a single episode; sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; and music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score).

Severance scored awards for guest actress in a drama series for Merritt Wever, production design for a narrative contemporary show (one hour or more); title design; sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); music composition for a series (original dramatic score); cinematography for a series (one hour).

Andor, Arcane and Love, Death + Robot all picked up four Emmys each.

