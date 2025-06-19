Damson Idris accidentally "spat in Brad Pitt's face" on the set of F1.

Damson Idris stars alongside Brad Pitt in the new movie

The 33-year-old actor stars alongside Brad, 61, in the new motorsport film, and Damson has opened up about the challenges of shooting one particularly "rageful" scene in the movie.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he shared: "It's so funny working with Brad. He's such a beautiful human being, such a giving actor. And we once did a scene where I had to scream in his face, and it was like the biggest scene for me. I was so nervous.

"In between the takes, I spat in Brad Pitt's face. It was an accident. It was a rageful scene."

Damson was amazed by how Brad handled the incident.

The actor - who plays Brad's on-screen rival in the movie - recalled: "He kept going, and in my head I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I just spat on Brad Pitt's face.' I was like, 'I'm going to lose my job now.' And I watched the spit the whole take, it was just there dribbling down."

Meanwhile, Brad recently admitted that he craved the approval of motorsport fans while filming F1.

The Hollywood star plays a Formula One driver in the new racing film, and Brad admits that having the support of sports fans means "everything" to him.

He told Extra: "If we didn’t pass their bar, then we were dead, you know?

"And to get that kind of, I don't know, response means a lot to us, because we have, again, so much respect for these drivers, for this sport, for everyone, the teams, everything they put into it. They made the movie too. They're a big part of the film."

Brad was always confident that the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie would win over the sceptics.

He explained: "I felt pretty confident in what we have.

"You know, I feel like we successfully thread this needle that's for longtime fans that really understand the sport as well as newcomers, and they understood that was our goal, and, I don't know, I think they had fun too. I think it's just fun. It's really good fun."