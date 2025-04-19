Dan Reynolds landed a cameo in 'Ransom Canyon' after going to visit girlfriend Minka Kelly on set.

Dan Reynolds' Ransom Canyon cameo

The 37-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman was supporting his partner as she filmed her new Netflix series but he won over all the producers and writers and they asked him to take on small role.

Minka, 44, told PEOPLE: "He came to visit and everyone, all the producers and writers, just naturally fell in love with him, like you do. It's easy to love Dan.

"They just asked one day, 'Do you think he'd play this character?' And I just was like, 'Let me ask him'. And he was such a good sport and down to play."

Dan and Minka - who were first linked in 2022 - did not share a scene and instead he appeared alongside her two on-screen love interests, Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Eoin Macken as Davis Collins.

Josh said: "He's a good dude," while Eoin added: "He did a great job, he really did."

Minka added that Dan was "surprisingly nervous", adding: "I'm like, how could you be nervous? With what you do? I guess it's just a different environment."

But, Josh said: "It's hard to walk into another environment. Because you're outside of [the cameras] watching, and then you have to step into it. It's a scary thing.

"He's an amazingly talented dude on many different fronts, but it takes one or two or three, maybe a couple scenes, and all those nerves go away."

Meanwhile, Josh's wife Audra Mari, also filmed a scene but hers was cut.

He said: "My wife was on the show too. Yeah, she did a cameo. She was [Macken's character] Davis' girlfriend [that] he brought to the party, but they cut her out! Poor thing. She saw it with me."