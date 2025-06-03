Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough once suffered a 'burst cyst' on live television

Julianne Hough once suffered a "burst cyst" live on TV.

The 36-year-old dancer joined 'Dancing with the Stars' as a professional in 2007 and as she reflected upon her time on the show in time for its 20th anniversary, revealed that while it has been a "magical and emotional journey" so far, there was a time when she once had to deal with sudden pain, nausea, and potential bleeding whilst a live taping took place.

She wrote on Instagram: "It’s been an incredibly magical, unpredictable and emotional journey for anyone who has been a part of DWTS, and that’s what makes it so special. It’s not just about dancing, it’s about courage. It’s about what happens when you put yourself out there live and exposed in front of the world but held with so much care. We’ve all been changed by it.

"I was 18 when I joined the show. Fresh out of Utah with $2000 in my pocket after training in london my whole childhood totally unsure of what was ahead. Who would’ve thought…

"I ended up winning my first two seasons, had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened), cried with Dr. Drew, danced with a unicycle - first prop used on the show besides a chair, judged alongside my friends @carrieanninaba @brunotonioliofficial and the ultimate legend Len, and now…. 20 years later… I’m co hosting the show that quite literally raised me. I’ve gotten to experience nearly every role this show has to offer, and each one has taught me something new.

The 'Grease Live' star - who now co-hosts the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro - did not elaborate on her health issues but simply thanked the show for the life it has given her and inssited she will be "forever grateful" for everyone involved.

She said: "This show has given me a home, a family, and a deep sense of purpose. I’m forever grateful to everyone who’s been a part of it. from the pros to the celebs to the crew to the fans who’ve shown up season after season. You’ve helped create something that’s so much more than a TV show. It’s a movement. A legacy. A love story with dance."