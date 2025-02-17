Dannii Minogue believes "there was a chance" she could have lost her sister Kylie following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Dannii Minogue has opened up about sister Kylie Minogue's cancer battle

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker was struck down with the disease back in 2005 and she underwent treatment before being given the all-clear the following year, but her sister Dannii has now opened up about the terrifying time when the family feared the worst and revealed she was also mourning the death of a close friend.

She told Stellar magazine: "I remember when Kylie was really sick and there was the chance that we were going to lose her.

"As she recovered and the world was celebrating, we were all celebrating. I had lost my best friend to cancer and I was grieving. Celebrating and grieving."

Dannii went on to add: "t the same time, there were so many articles about women: What does she look like? How old is she?

"Because if she doesn’t look good for her age, she’s of no value to anybody. I just thought, age is such a privilege."

She added of her pop star sister: "We have such respect for each other, and love celebrating each other. We know that’s special. Not every family has that."

Kylie previously admitted having cancer changed her forever and she was overwhelmed by the love shown to her by strangers during such a dark time.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Having cancer changed me. It made me very human ...

"Women would come up to me in the street and just hug me and talk about what they had gone through. I knew what it was like to be frightened of going in the shower because your hair would fall out, I knew how it was to feel sick and flattened and I knew what it was like to beg your doctor to let you stop taking the medication because it makes you feel so wretched.

"And then I knew what it was like to come through it, to stand back on a stage and to give hope to other women. You can get through it. We can get through this together."