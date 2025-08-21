Danny DeVito almost called his lawyer over an outrageous It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia prank.

Danny DeVito couldn't believe what he was reading

The 80-year-old actor has revealed he was once the victim of an April Fools Day joke at the hands of the sitcom's crew, who sent him a "really bad" script for an episode they never actually intended to make.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was abused in this show to the point of, I can’t even tell you. Midway through, I said, 'I’m not going to do this. There’s no way I can do this. This is really crazy.'

"Long story short, the last line in the script, there are cops all around me with nightsticks, and they’re all going to have their way with me in a jail.

"I say, 'I’m leaving,' and the cop says, 'You’re not going to leave without saying goodbye, are you Frank?' "

As the script reached its conclusion, Danny finally realised the whole thing was an allaborate prank.

He continued: "And they all get their nightsticks in their hand, I get thrown down on the ground and I’m on my stomach and the guy leans down into my ear, and he says, 'April Fools motherf*****,' (laughs) and I realised at that time that they had me totally wrapped around their little finger.

"I seriously was going to call my lawyer [and say], 'Lawsuit, no way!' "

The Hollywood star was able to see the funny side of the whole ordeal, and he even managed to get some revenge.

He said: "I got ‘em back. We all went to some Upfront thing in Washington, and it was a big hotel packed with TV people.

"I got there early, and we all had rooms that FX had given us on our own, so I talked to the manager, and I said, 'Look, don’t give them their rooms. Give me a small room with one bedroom and get me a bunch of cots and tell them that the place is filled.'

"The guy did it and he played it to the hilt."

Danny recalled being hidden "in a closet" watching the whole scene unfold.

He added: "They were all in the room, and I was in a closet with a bottle of tequila and glasses watching them react to the fact that this guy is telling them there’s no room in this hotel and this is the room that FX booked for them and they all had to sleep together on cots.

"Rob [Mac] got on the phone. He was going to call the big shots, and then I came out of the closet. I had ’em good."