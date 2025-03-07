Danny Dyer is "more in love" with his daughter's fiance than she is.

The 'Marching Powder' actor joked Jarrod Bowen - who is captain of his beloved West Ham United - is "marrying the wrong" member of their family because he is more besotted with the sportsman than his 28-year-old daughter Dani is.

Danny - who also has Sunnie, 17, and Arty, 11, with wife Joanne Mas - told Dave Berry on Absolute Radio: "He's incredible, I think I'm more in love with him than her and I do think he's marrying the wrong Dani Dyer.

"He loves her and worships her, he's a good dad, he's took on my grandson and that says a lot about the man... And he got the winning goal in Prague in a European final, he's such a beautiful, brilliant man and if you're gonna give your daughter away, make sure it's to the West Ham captain."

The 47-year-old star can't wait for Dani - who has four-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence and 22-month-old twins Summer and Star with Jarrod - to get married.

He said: "I always struggle with the tradition of giving the women away, and why do all the men give the speeches? Jarrod's quite a shy geezer... his best man is petrified of people, whereas I can't wait to get out there.

"It's a wonderful day celebrating their love and it's going to be the party of the year.

"Dani's stressed out because she's organising it, but I'm looking forward to it, same as Jarrod, as men we just turn up as guests."

Danny recently revealed he plans to ask his friend Robbie Williams to sing at Dani and Jarrod's wedding so the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker can return the favour he's owed after joining the popstar onstage for a duet of Blur classic ‘Parklife’ at American Express presents BST Hyde Park last July, with Danny taking on fellow actor Phil Daniels' spoken word parts.

Speaking to his daughter on their ‘Live At Let Dyers’ podcast, he said of joining Robbie onstage: “I did think, ‘Oh God, what can I ask him for a favour for?’

“And then of course I thought, well, my daughter’s getting married. And what better way for your first dance to be sung ‘Angels?’”