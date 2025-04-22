Dave Coulier learned he was cancer-free the day before he became a grandfather.

Dave Coulier got the news he was cancer-free just before becoming a grandfather

The 65-year-old actor revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was declared cancer-free on March 26.

And it was a double celebration, as the following day (March 27), his only so,n Luc, 34, and his wife, Alex, welcomed a baby baby named Chance Lee into the world.

Speaking on his 'How Rude, Tanneritos!' podcast, Dave told his former 'Full House' co-stars, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber: “I got the good news the day the baby was born.”

He continued: “So I heard the news and I was so excited, and then Luc called us and he said, ‘Hey, the baby just was born.’ And so, I mean, it was an amazing day.

“It was really amazing, you know?”

Dave - who had Luc with his first wife Jayne Modean - added: “So we were like, ‘Oh, this is just too much!'"

Dave recently admitted that had doctors not acted when they did, things could have turned out very differently and he might not have survived at all.

He said on the podcast: "And as my immune system started to regenerate a little bit, I started to come back. And on the fifth day, they finally said, ‘Your fever's gone, you can go home.’ But they said, ‘Had you waited another 48 hours with this, we could have lost you.'"

Dave's friend, Candace Cameron Bure, shared the news that Dave was cancer-free.

She shared photos including the pair of them working on 'Full House' together and a selfie with herself, Dave and his wife Melissa on Instagram and wrote: "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!

"Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world! [three red heart emojis] (sic)"