Dave Navarro weds Vanessa DuBasso

Dave Navarro has wed again.

The 57 -year-old guitarist married actress and fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso, 31, on Saturday (29.03.25) in a "moody" and "intimate" wedding at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland.

Vanessa - founder VANTABLACKLAMM fashion label -told PEOPLE: "It exudes a moody, ethereal charm. Surrounded by a towering forest, a serene lake and the ruins of a castle along the shoreline, it felt like stepping into a fairytale."

Jane's Addiction musician Dave added: "We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream. It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world. We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience."

Dave and Vanessa exchanged handwritten vows in a forest ceremony featuring chandeliers hung from the trees to create "an almost celestial ambiance".

Vanessa said: "I really wanted the wedding day to feel like a piece of heaven."

The couple turned to Wendy Parker Events to plan their nuptials, while Dunskey Estate owner Ali Orr Ewing officiated the wedding.

Dave and Vanessa first met eight years ago when he spotted her in a movie trailer and was smitten.

Dave contacted the director, who was a friend of his, to ask him to arrange a date with Vanessa, who said it was "love at first sight" for her.

She explained: "I was immediately drawn to Dave’s green chestnut eyes, tattoos and dark comedic humour. His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight.

"I’ve never felt this way about anyone. He’s the love of my life.

"Dave saved me from myself. I love who I am now because he’s shown me who I can be and what I’m capable of. He’s kissed all my scars and I don’t know if either of us would be alive today if it weren’t for each other."

Dave was previously married three times; to celebrity makeup artist Tania Goddard-Saylor from 1990 to 1992, Rhian Gittins in 1994 and to model and actress Carmen Electra from 2003 to 2007.