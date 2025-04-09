David Beckham "annoys" his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids because he's "so organised".

David Beckham admits his tidying annoys the rest of the family

The former soccer star has previously admitted he has obsessive compulsive disorder and likes to keep his home super-tidy - and he's now confessed his constant cleaning and organising doesn't go down well with the rest of the family but but he's convinced "nothing would be tidy" if he didn't keep on top of things.

According to New York Post column PageSix, David explained his habits during a panel discussion for the launch of supplement brand, IM8, at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, saying: "I am very organized to the point where it’s quite tiring every single day because I am so organized.

"It annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times ... [But I tell them] without Daddy, nothing would be tidy and nothing would be organized and they’d be forgetting things."

During the talk, David also gave the audience a glimpse into his daily routine - revealing he is the first family member to get up every day. He then makes breakfast and takes his 13-year-old daughter Harper to school before heading home to work out with Victoria.

At the end of the day, David - who also has three older sons - picks Harper up from school and makes the family dinner.

He added: "It’s what most parents do. I’m always doing something so I never really have a 'down' day."

David previously explained his obsession with tidying in his Netflix documentary series 'Beckham' in which he showed off his meticulously organised kitchen and bedroom drawers.

During an episode of the show, he said: "I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs.

"I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere … everything has to be perfect."

In the documentary, David also confessed he doesn't think the rest of the family appreciate his efforts.

He said: "The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy. I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls.

"I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle. I know, it’s weird ...

"I clean it [the kitchen] so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty."