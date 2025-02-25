David Beckham is still suffering after breaking his wrist 22 years ago.

David Beckham tells Men's Health UK about the lasting impact of horror injury

The Manchester United and England football legend - who retired in 2013 after making his professional debut in 1994 - has opened up about his history of injuries, and how the one he suffered during a 2003 match against South Africa.

Speaking about his various injuries, he told Men's Health UK magazine: "I actually broke my back. I was living in LA and cracked my spine

"I had pain after a game, I went for a scan and couldn't find anything wrong with it. I was insisting there was something not right there – I could feel it.

"So, they injected me with dye, and then it came up. It was a bad one…

"I broke my wrist in South Africa and I still get issues with it. I was told that it was a dissolvable screw. It turns out it wasn't, so I've still got it.”

However, the 49-year-old star insisted his fitness is still improving ahead of his 50th birthday in May.

He said: “Do you know what, my body's actually feeling better than it has done for a long time…

"I play padel three times a week and work out every day – especially when I'm in Miami.”

Meanwhile, he isn't fazed by the prospect of the milestone birthday.

He added: "Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue.

"It's not something that I'm worried about, as long as I'm fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that's all I care about.

"I'm really happy. I've got the business and an amazing family. My kids are all working hard, and they've all got passions, and that's what's important to me.”

David admitted it's still "painful" to think about life with all four of his and wife Victoria's children - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper - living away from home.

He said: "We’re not quite there yet but it's actually painful. We’ve gone from having four in the house to one.

"What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it [wet towels on bedroom floors]!

"That said, my boys are pretty good. They'll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates.”

The full interview with David Beckham can be read in the April issue of Men’s Health UK, on sale from 4th March.