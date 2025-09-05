David Duchovny has confirmed he is married.

The 65-year-old actor and florist Monique Pendleberry sparked speculation they had tied the knot earlier this year when they were pictured wearing what appeared to be wedding rings on their left hands, and the former X-Files star has now revealed they exchanged vows inFebruary.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, co-host Savannah Guthrie said: "By the way, you got married this year. Congratulations."

He confirmed: "I did, in February. Thank you."

David was on the show to promote his new book of poems, About Time, but he insisted his new wife hadn't inspired any of the verses.

Asked if any of the love poems are about Monique, he said: "No, no. You know, it's funny. I was checking Amazon sales on the way here this morning and it said I was a number one love poet.

"That's just such a joke because there is no other love poet out there, so I'm one of one."

The Sympathizer actor dug deep into his own feelings to write the poems, which he admitted are addressed to himself.

He said: "I was writing poems in high school — terrible poems.

"None of those are in the book. It was a way for me to try to talk about things that felt almost too deep for words ... it was a very private way of speaking to myself, I guess."

David - who has West, 26, and Kyd, 22, with ex-wife Tea Leoni - began dating Monique, 31, in 2017 but they have made very few public appearances together over the years.

The Californication star previously told how his 2014 divorce from Tea, 59, made him "more empathetic and humble".

He told The Times about the emotional fallout he was hit by following the split: “That darkness does deepen you. It makes you more empathetic and humble.”

The Fail Better podcaster has also confessed to feeling "inadequate" as a father because he was always working so much.

He told People magazine last year: “Maybe I was a good parent, because my kids are great people, and they probably want to think of me as a good parent, too.

“They don’t want to think of me as a failure. I’m sure I’ve done bad things, I’m sure I’ve made mistakes, but we all have. So, I try and give myself more of a break.

However, he noted it was “also cool to model a person who’s engaged with their life for a kid.”

He added: “It might not be the best thing to just devote your entire existence to your kid either, so it could go either way.

“I don’t have access to the other road that could have been traveled. I just have the one that I did travel, so certainly not a perfect parent, but I love my kids. I love my kids so, so much.”