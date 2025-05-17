David Geffen files for divorce

David Geffen has filed for divorce.

The 82-year-old film producer has called time on his two-year marriage to 32-year-old former go-go dancer David Armstrong, also known as Donovan Michaels.

TMZ reports the pair did not have a pre-nuptial agreement when they tied the knot in 2023 and Geffen has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

He has appointed divorce attorney Laura Wasser to handle the dissolution of the marriage.

Geffen made his fortune as co-founder of DreamWorks and as a record executive.

However, as he has been retired for 15 years, his income consists solely of stocks and other equities, which are considered separate property under California law.

As a result, Armstrong may not be entitled to a cash payout, apart from spousal support for half the length of the marriage.

The mogul stated in the divorce documents that he will cover both spousal support and attorney's fees.

Billionaire Geffen – who came out as gay in 1992 – and Armstrong tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2023.

A source told knewz.com at the time: “David has loved Donovan for a while, and they had been talking about taking the next step together.

“David waited a long time to find the right partner, and Donovan is definitely the one.

“David and Donovan opted for a simple but special ceremony to mark their union, and they were surrounded by close family and friends.”