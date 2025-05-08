David Hasselhoff is set to undergo knee surgery next week.

David Hasselhoff is set to undergo knee replacement surgery next week

The 'Baywatch' legend, 72, was snapped in photos obtained by the Daily Mail being pushed through the airports in Cancun and Los Angeles in a wheelchair on Monday (05.05.25).

And now a representative for the star has confirmed The Hoff required assistance as he's set to undergo knee replacement surgery.

They told Us Weekly: “He was seen in a wheelchair because he’s having a knee replacement surgery next week."

The actor was previously fitted with a defibrillator implant to prevent heart issues.

Hasselhoff being pictured in a wheelchair comes two months after his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff tragically passed away by suicide.

The actress - who had Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with Hasselhoff - was found dead at her Los Angeles home on March 5.

Hasselhoff requested privacy for their family at the time.

He said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Pamela was found dead at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were alerted after family members grew concerned when they had not heard from her for several days.

Paramedics responded to a call reporting an unconscious woman shortly after 10pm Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Pamela’s career included roles in ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Sirens’, but she had stepped away from acting in recent years.

She was laid to rest in Los Angeles on March 29, however, it's reported that Hasselhoff did not attend the funeral at Bel Air Presbyterian Church.