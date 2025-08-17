David Lynch has been remembered for being “hysterically funny”.

The legendary filmmaker behind Twin Peaks died aged 78 in January after years of battling breathing issues linked to his chain smoking, and had been slated to join a touring panel show featuring the cast of his famous television show before his death.

His longtime collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland, 64, told the crowd at the recent New York City stop of the nationwide Twin Peaks: Conversation With The Stars tour when asked to detail a little-known fact about the director: “He (was) hysterically funny, like, all the time. And he would make me laugh every day ‘til I cried.”

The tour, featuring key cast members from the cult series created by David and Mark Frost, celebrates the enduring legacy of the genre-defying show.

His influence and presence have been central to every discussion of the show.

The reunion, spanning August and October across the United States, offers fans an intimate glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of the series and the filmmaker’s unique approach.

Sutherland, who transitioned from Twin Peaks fan to producer after a fortuitous cold call, worked on seasons two and three of the show as well as Lynch’s 2006 film Inland Empire.

She described the director’s humour as unexpectedly warm, telling the audience, “So that's probably not what you expect of David Lynch, but that's true. He's a funny, funny guy.”

She added David had planned to participate in the tour remotely during the tour, saying: “David was going to be with us on this tour. He really wanted us to do this, and he was gonna Zoom in and answer some questions. Unfortunately, he passed away in January.”

Tributes from actors who worked closely with David have highlighted the personal and professional impact he had on their careers.

Naomi Watts, 55, who appeared in both Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks: The Return, wrote on Instagram he put her “on the map” and helped her navigate a challenging industry.

She said: “The world I’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right. “Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, beaming with light, speaking words from another era, making me laugh and feel at ease.

“I just cannot believe that he's gone. I’m in pieces but forever grateful for our friendship.”

The Twin Peaks tour also features Ray Wise, 83, who plated Leland Palmer on the show, along with Kimmy Robertson, 65, who was Lucy Moran and Harry Goaz, 63, who plated Deputy Andy Brennan.

Dana Ashbrook, 55, who played Bobby Briggs, and Sheryl Lee, 60, who portrayed Laura Palmer, will appear at select dates.