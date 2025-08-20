The original Dawson's Creek cast will reunite for a charity event next month.

James Van Der Beek is reuniting with his Dawson's Creek castmates

James Van Der Beek - who is battle stage 3 colorectal cancer - Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are teaming up with F Cancer for a special event to benefit the charity and the show's lead actor in New York City next month.

Fellow cast members Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps will also be part of the reunion, which will see them undertake a live reading of the programme's pilot episode at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 22 September.

Kerr, Meredith and Busy all joined the show after the first season, so will read various other roles instead of appearing as their own characters.

Jason Moore, one of the show's original directors, will take the reins on the reading, while Michelle, her husband Thomas Kail, and Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson are among the producers.

My Week with Marilyn star Michelle - who played Jen Lindley - said in a statement: “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime.

We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

Creator Kevin added in his own statement: “I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. Dawson’s Creek changed my life.

“What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed.

“It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honoured to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday (22.08.25) at Broadway Direct.

The announcement came shortly after James - who played Dawson Leery - hinted at the reunion in a cryptic social media post.

He shared a throwback photo of the four main characters, Dawson, Jen, Joey Potter (Holmes) and Pacey Witter (Jackson), and the show's theme song, I Don't Want to Wait by Paula Cole played in the background.

He captioned the mysterious post: "If we were truly meant to be, then we’ll find a way back to each other.

"September 22, 2025, New York City."