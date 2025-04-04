Michelle Williams is “here” for her 'Dawson's Creek' co-star James Van Der Beek as he battles cancer.

The 44-year-old actress appeared in the 1990s teen drama alongside James, 48, and Michelle said she has been supporting him in "every and all ways" since his diagnosis with stage three colorectal cancer - also known as bowel cancer - in 2024.

She told ET: "We're in contact, and he's in our hearts and our minds, and he knows that. And we're here for him in every and all ways."

Michelle is appearing in the Disney+ and FX true story comedy-drama 'Dying for Sex' - in which she plays Molly Kochan, who died in 2019 at the age of 45 after battling metastatic breast cancer. The show follows Molly as she walks away from her 15-year marriage to explore herself and her sexuality before she dies.

Michelle said of the role: "She's trying to hold on to something before it slips through her fingers, and I just thought the sheer bravery of that, of trying to hold fast to this thing - to this idea that she has, she doesn't even know how it's going to turn out.

"She doesn't know if she is going to get what she's looking for at the end of this sexual journey, but she's holding on, she's believing in herself, and she's believing in the moment. And she's taking so many risks."

Michelle hopes the show can fuel joy in people's lives at a time of heartbreak.

She added: "When you get to this age, if it's not your journey, then you're the best friend. You know, you're the person who's supporting somebody through their journey.

"And one of the things that really stands out about the show is that you have to be able to - I always say, 'You've got to laugh to keep from crying,' and I think if the show is really able to find those moments where you can come together in the spirit of the hilarity of the moment and noticing that one thing you can focus on and laugh on to get you through the rest of the day."