Dax Shepard turned to comedy to "regulate" the "chaos" in his home life.

Dax Shepard had a chaotic home life

The 50-year-old actor's parents divorced when he was three years old and he admitted things could be turbulent with a "lot of stepdads" in his life, so he used humour to try and calm down potentially-volatile situations.

In a preview for the latest episode of 'Finding Your Roots' obtained by People magazine, he said: "There was some chaos in the house, I had a lot of stepdads and so my role was attempting, at least, to regulate the energy in the room.

"So if I could say something pretty funny before things boiled over, that — I know that I've been doing that for a long time."

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. then asked the 'Armchair Expert' podcaster if he was the "peacemaker" who was trying to "give everybody a gift."

He agreed and added: "And [I was trying to] ultimately give me a gift so that all hell didn't break loose."

These days, Dax is happily married to Kristen Bell - with whom he has daughters Lincoln, 11, and nine-year-old Delta - and he recently admitted he "always" cries when the 'Frozen' star sings.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Dax was asked during a game of 'Fast Five' what always makes him cry and he said: "100% when I see — It used to be when I would see Kristen sing.

"Which I get to see occasionally. She'll host a charity event or something and she'll sing, and every time I think 'I can't believe you can do that. It's just so incredible.' So I always cry when she sings."

And the 'Ranch' actor gets particularly tearful when Kristen sings with their talented eldest daughter.

He added: "But now we have an 11-year-old who sings as well, and does musical theatre, and now I go and I cry the whole time she's singing.

"If they sing together, I cry. That's pretty much a fast-pass to me crying, either of those ladies singing."

Dax also admitted he loves how his wife smells.

Asked which of his hundreds of podcast interviewees has smelt the best, he said: "My wife's been on four times, I have to say my wife."