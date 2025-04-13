‘Dazed and Confused’ star Nicky Katt has died at the age of 54.

The Hollywood star best known for his roles as Clint Bruno in the 1993 coming-of-age film ‘Dazed and Confused’, as well as Harry Senate in 2000s Fox drama ‘Boston Public’, and Razor in 2003’s ‘School of Rock’, passed away on April 8, 2025, in Burbank, California, his lawyer confirmed. No cause of death was given.

Beau Flynn, the founder of Flynn Picture Company, who worked with Katt on his 1996 flick ‘Johns’, reacted to the shock news: "Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor Nicky Katt - God bless you my friend. What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 - 'johns'. Rest in peace brother."

The former child star landed his first role in a 1980 episode of ‘Fantasy Island’, followed by the film ‘Underground Aces’, and episodes of ‘CHiPs’ and ‘V’.

However, it was his standout role in Richard Linklater’s 1993 cult classic ‘Dazed and Confused’ that put him on the path to stardom.

Away from film and TV, he voiced Atton Rand in the video game ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords’.

Katt also starred in Woody Allen’s play ‘A Second Hand Memory’ at the Off-Broadway Atlantic Theater Company in 2004.

During his dazzling career, Katt shared the screen with huge Hollywood stars, including George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, Meryl Streep, and many more.

The ‘Gremlins’ actor was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.

Katt previously admitted being such a versatile actor was a “double-edged” sword.

He told IGN: “So I’ve been really lucky…

“But it’s kind of worked against me because people will see me in stuff and I’ve had people say, ‘Gee, it’s too bad you got cut out of that movie,’ and I’m like, ‘No no no, I was that frat guy.’”

After his role as tough man Clint in ‘Dazed and Confused’, however, he was mostly inundated with offers to play bad guys.

He added: “So it’s a double-edged thing, you know – at a certain point you can almost be too versatile, and that sounds lame, but I’ve always looked up to people like Gary Oldman and Lee Marvin and Warren Oates, these guys who don’t really fit into one thing.

“I mean, everyone also says that the bad guys are the most fun, but I’ve definitely gone through streaks where that’s all that people wanted me to play, the bad guy, especially after Dazed And Confused.”