Deacon Blue have been dealt a blow as James Prime has been forced to step back the band’s tour after falling seriously ill.

The 64-year-old keyboardist is currently receiving hospital care, his bandmates confirmed on social media.

James, a founding member of the iconic Scottish pop-rock band, was described as being in a “serious” condition in a statement posted to X.

The message said: “Unfortunately he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

Deacon Blue, which includes Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp, Lewis Gordon and Tom Gordon, said they spoke to James about the band’s schedule going forward.

“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year,” they said – adding “and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.”

James, who was born in Kilmarnock and also works as a university lecturer, has been with Deacon Blue since its inception in the 1980s.

The band is known for their chart-topping hits such as Dignity, Chocolate Girl and Real Gone Kid.

Following James’ departure from the tour, Deacon Blue are still next set to perform in Aberdeen, Scotland, with further shows scheduled in Liverpool, Brighton, Birmingham and Leeds later this year. The current tour is expected to wrap up on 11 October in Glasgow.

Fans expressed their support for James across social media, with many sharing heartfelt messages. One said: “Sending love and best wishes xxxx.”

Another added: “Thinking of you all, but especially Jim. Love and solidarity. xx”, while a third user commented: “Gutted to hear this… praying Jim pulls through. One of my keys hero’s and such a huge talent. Thoughts are with the band and Jim’s family.”

Another post simply read: “Get well soon Jim. You’ll be missed.”

Deacon Blue’s current line-up includes Ricky, 66, James, 64, Lorraine, 59, Dougie, 58, Gregor, 57, Lewis, 42, and Tom, 35.

The band has undergone several line-up changes over the years, with past members including Graeme Kelling, Ewen Vernal, Mick Slaven, Scott Fraser, Taj Wyzgowski, Ged Grimes and Chris Henderson.

Deacon Blue’s 1987 debut album Raintown reached number 14 in the UK Albums Chart.

Their 1989 follow-up When the World Knows Your Name hit number one, with its lead single Real Gone Kid nominated for British Single of the Year at the Brit Awards, ultimately losing to Perfect by Fairground Attraction.

After a hiatus in 1994, the band reunited in 1999 and have remained active ever since.