Demi Moore will always be part of a ‘family’ with her ex Bruce Willis

‘The Substance’ actress has been helping care for the ‘Die Hard’ actor, 69, as he continues to battle dementia despite the pair splitting following a 13-year marriage and even though he is now married to 46-year-old fitness influencer Emma Heming Willis.

She has now told Variety about their evolving dynamic as a blended group: “We will always be a family.”

Demi and Bruce divorced in 2000 and had three daughters together – Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and 31-year-old Tallulah.

Bruce has two daughters – Mabel, 12, and 10-year-old Evelyn — with his wife Emily.

Demi added about caring for Bruce amid his illness battle: “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

In addition to her strong bond with Willis, the actress has also offered support to Emma and their daughters.

According to Variety, she visits Bruce weekly to help provide stability to his family during their tough time.

Demi went on: “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things.

"There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Demi expressed similar sentiments in a 5 December interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, saying: “That has been very important to me even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family, and we'll always be a family, just in a different form.”

Bruce, who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and later frontotemporal dementia in 2023, is in what Demi describes as a “very stable place” in his health.

She has told of the importance of meeting someone with dementia where they are, adding “there is such loving and joy” in doing so.

Demi’s continued support for Bruce and his family comes during a hectic time for her professionally, as following her Golden Globe win in January for her role as a washed up TV fitness instructor in ‘The Substance’, she is nominated for best actress for the role at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which airs on 7 January, and in the same category for this year’s Oscars.