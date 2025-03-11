Denise Richards "feels so sad" that her daughter wants plastic surgery.

Denise Richards 'feels so sad' that her daughter wants plastic surgery

The 54-year-old actress has Sami, 20, as well as 19-year-old Lola with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen and when her eldest was excited about going under the knife for a nose job, she lamented that she "doesn't want" her kids to feel like they have to look a certain way.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of her reality show 'Denise Richards and her Wild Things', she said: "For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad that Sami wanted to. I feel bad that she feels like she has to live up to my nose or whatever the f*** because I don't want them to feel they have to look a certain way."

The 'Scary Movie' star - who also adopted Eloise, 13, in 2011 - admitted that there have been occasions where she felt the urge to give up showbusiness altogether and move out of Los Angeles but just wasn't able to.

She said: "There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A. and I couldn't because of where I worked. And they have two parents in this f****** business. I feel bad."

Denise - who is now married to Aaron Phypers - also featured in a scene with her daughter where she explained that she wanted a new nose because she felt that her current one was such a "hard" feature on her face.

Sami - who has made a career out of posting racy images on OnlyFans - told her mother: "It's a really hard feature on my face.

"I'm just so excited to finally be done with this frickin' honker stuck on my face."

In a confessional, Sami wondered if she would even be considering cosmetic surgery if she wasn't living the celebrity lifestyle.

She said: "I'm really trying to think if we lived in, like, Alabama and I worked a normal job and I wasn't on social media.

"I probably would still want a nose job."

