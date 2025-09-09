Denise Richards has been granted permission to re-enter her marital home.

Denise Richards has been given permission to retrieve her possessions

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned up to the home in Calabasas, California where her estranged husband Aaron Phypers - who she has accused of domestic abuse - lives with his parents and brother last month in order to get one of her dogs, which resulted in police being called.

And in court on Monday (08.09.25), Denise's restraining order request hearing was postponed to next month but according to People magazine,a judge gave her access to one of their residences on 13 September in order to "retrieve her mother’s and her own personal property, including the dogs" while her estranged husband was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the home as stated in the temporary restraining order which Richards was granted in July.

The filing also specified Aaron must take no action which would interfere with Ms. Richards access."

The 52-year-old businessman was also ordered to give Denise back her laptop and old cell phone by the end of September 9, despite his previous denial of the World Is Not Enough star's claim he had stolen them from her.

Aaron had initially requested the hearing be pushed back but his estranged wife's legal team argued "any further continuance will prejudice Denise and cause further distress to Denise by not allowing her finality to her Request For Domestic Violence Restraining Order."

Denise recently noted she is going through a "very, very, very difficult time" amid her bitter split from Aaron, which has seen her accuse him of abuse and him allege she was unfaithful.

Denise - who has Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Eloise - said on Instagram: “I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going. Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s*****, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce.

“Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one - this is my second one. I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never.

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time."

The 54-year-old actress vowed to tell her side of the story "one day".

She said: "The circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the timing is right.”

But for now, she wants to “process everything and get through this".

She added: “It has not been easy, so your messages mean a lot.”