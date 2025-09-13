Denise Richard’s ex-husband Aaron Phypers has alleged the actress abandoned their marital home in a state of chaos and filth.

Actor Aaron, 52, gave Inside Edition a tour of his and Denise’s $3.5 million rental property, showing rooms filled with piles of clothing, dusty surfaces and a child’s bedroom scattered with stuffed animals as their bitter split continues to play out in court.

He told the show: “There’s hundreds of dollars worth of vintage clothing in here. It is riddled with moths.”

Pointing to a bathroom countertop filled with opened and used toiletries, Aaron added: “She buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup.”

Denise, 54, has rejected his claims.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, she said she moved out of the property two years ago and accused Aaron and his family of having “severely damaged the property and left the house in a state of disarray”.

Aaron currently lives on the lower level of the property with his parents, brother and 15 of Denise’s dogs. In a legal filing earlier this year, Denise said she told Aaron he would be responsible for rent payments beginning in January, but alleged he failed to do so and that his relatives refused to leave.

As a result, Aaron and his family are facing eviction proceedings.

Denise has asked the court to allow her to retrieve her belongings and animals without breaching a restraining order.

A judge has since approved her request, permitting the Drop Dead Gorgeous actor to collect her possessions and pets on Saturday.

Speaking again in the Inside Edition segment, Aaron maintained Denise was responsible for the conditions inside the house.

He said: “I don’t know if it’s hoarding. It’s something.”

His mother added on the show: “I loved Denise and I treated her like a daughter, and I don’t understand.”

Aaron, who filed for divorce in July following what has been described as an explosive argument, is also seeking spousal support.

Responding to allegations of abuse, he said of Denise: “She’s upset. I publicly dumped her to the world, and she’s mad, so how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim.”

Denise and Aaron married in 2018 in a beachfront ceremony that aired on Bravo during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.